Free ride to plasma donors in Telangana

Hyderabad: In these gruelling times of the Corona pandemic people are trying their best to provide help to everyone. These days have truly brought the best out in some citizens.

Ramu Dosapati, an HR executive in a corporate, has turned a social activist during lockdown by starting a 'Rice ATM' for the needy. He has taken another initiative aiming to offer a free transportation facility to plasma donors across the State.

According to health professionals, Covid-19 survivors in the 18-55 age groupo and weighing above 50 kg are eligible to donate plasma after completion of the 14-day recovery period.

Members of Hyderabad Blood Donor Groups mention that demand for plasma donors has increased. But with the shutdown in force, they are facing difficulties in reaching hospitals.

Coming forward with help, motivating donors and ensuring their safety, Ramu has set apart five vehicles dedicated to providing free pick and drop to donors.

He says "to spread awareness and sensitising people on plasma therapy and donation, I have taken this initiative with these vehicles to provide free transport for donors, as it may help seriously ill Covid patients."

Till now, Ramu has successfully provided transport to more than 30 donors in the State. He gets calls from donors through his contact details spread over social media. The vehicles reach the donor's home with a separate seat fully sanitised, with a kit that includes a face mask, gloves, sanitiser and energy drink.

Ramu said he had also brought donors from nearby districts and villages to patients in City hospitals. He is collaborating with the Hyderabad Blood Donors Society in LB Nagar.

He had felt that even if a few people are coming forward to donate plasma, after recent recovery from Covid, they were unable to reach hospitals due to lack of public transport during lockdown hours.

With his vehicles reaching their doorstep many are willing to donate plasma, "These vehicles can also reach donors staying in villages, suburbs and districts," Ramu added.