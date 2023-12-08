From a farming family, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to enter Assembly as a Minister

Hyderabad : Former MP and heavyweight from composite Khammam district, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will be serving as a Minister in the newly formed State government, given the fact that he comes from a farming family background.

Reddy who had won from Palair this time had represented Khammam Lok Sabha constituency between 2014-2019. Earlier he won Lok Sabha election from Khammam as a YSRCP candidate in 2014. His endeavours span from providing medical aid to disadvantaged groups to strategic infrastructure development. He is also credited with empowering the constituents through education and by championing farmers’ cause. After the formation of Telangana, Ponguleti who had won from YSRCP as MP later joined the BRS. The leader who continued with BRS began his disenchantment from the party in early 2023. He was suspended from BRS by the party high command alleging his anti-party activities. Later, he joined Congress on July 2, 2023 at ‘Telangana Jana Garjana’ public meeting held in Khammam in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

Reddy was elected from Palair Assembly constituency with a huge Majority of 56,650 votes. Ponguleti’s upbringing within a farming family has bestowed upon him an innate connection to his roots, evident in his down-to-earth approach despite his notable political standing. This approachability has endeared him to constituents and peers, reflecting his warm and approachable disposition.