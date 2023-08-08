From lorry driver’s son to SI: Avinash’s inspiring journey

Rangareddy: In a remarkable display of determination and perseverance, Avinash, the son of a lorry driver, Venkateswara Rao, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming a sub-inspector. Avinash’s journey from humble beginnings to accomplishing this feat is an inspiring testament to his dedication and hard work.

The recent release of SI results by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) unveiled Avinash’s achievement to the world. Hailing from Abdullahpurmet, Avinash’s journey to becoming a sub-inspector is a story of resilience and ambition.

His academic journey is a testament to his unwavering commitment to learning. After completing his 10th standard, he pursued his intermediate at TSRJC (Sarvail). He continued to excel academically, earning a degree in BA (economics, political science, and public administration) from the esteemed Nizam college. Despite his middle-class background, he opted for education in government colleges, highlighting his determination to succeed.

His pursuit of excellence led him to take on additional responsibilities, such as serving as a Senior Under Officer (SUO) at NCC (National Cadet Corps). Avinash's dedication to both academics and extracurricular activities played a pivotal role in shaping his journey toward becoming a sub-inspector.

His passion for public service and his ambition to become a sub-inspector were evident from an early age. He achieved remarkable success by securing the first rank in his MA government administration class at PG college, Secunderabad.

Reflecting on his journey, Avinash credits his accomplishments to his involvement in sports, regular exercise, and active participation in NCC. These experiences not only enriched his skill set but also instilled qualities of discipline and leadership.

For his parents, who come from a middle-class background, his achievement of securing a job as a sub-inspector is a source of immense pride and happiness. His journey serves as an inspiration to countless individuals who aspire to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams through hard work, dedication, and a resolute spirit.