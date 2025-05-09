Gachibowli Stadium comes alive with rehearsals

Hyderabad: The contestants for the 72nd Miss World beauty pageant are all set for the opening ceremony scheduled for May 10 at the Gachibowli Stadium.

The rehearsals at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Thursday were filled with excitement. Contestants from around the globe, who have already arrived in Hyderabad, dazzled on stage with their graceful walks, radiant smiles, and stunning outfits. They have carefully selected and practiced performances that highlight their unique talents. The organisers meticulously reviewed every detail, including stage entries, group choreography, lighting, and music arrangements.

According to the officials, every aspect was thoroughly examined to ensure a flawless main event. The organisers were confident that the opening ceremony would be a spectacular display of both Indian and international culture. All necessary arrangements for VVIP seating, media coverage, security, and fire safety have been finalized, with the government ensuring comprehensive security measures are in place.