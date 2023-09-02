Live
- Seema Pahwa says her ‘Yaatris’ character has a sense of unfulfilled passion and dreams
- Congress hails Aditya-L1 launch, says nations build capacity of science not in few years but decades
- Aditya L-1 launch: How Europe is assisting ISRO's solar mission
- Hold Lok Sabha and UP elections simultaneously before implementing 'One Nation, One Election': Akhilesh
- Delhi should have robust infra for hosting grand events like G20 in a week's notice: LG Saxena
- UP CM Adityanath hails successful launch of Aditya-L1
- Aditya-L1 solar mission a pioneering leap to study Sun, say experts By Shakoor Rather
- Aditya's Tenkasi connection in India's maiden solar mission
- Top YSRCP leader in favour of 'One Nation, One Election' proposal
- Aditya L1 is a unique mission. ISRO Chairman S Somnath
Just In
Gaddam Sita Ranjith Reddy meets KCR after being appointed as TTD member
Highlights
After being nominated as a member of the governing body of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), Gaddam Sita Ranjith Reddy met CM KCR on Friday at...
After being nominated as a member of the governing body of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), Gaddam Sita Ranjith Reddy met CM KCR on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan.
She specially thanked the Chief Minister for giving her this opportunity and took his blessings. While CM KCR congratulated Sita Reddy on this occasion.
At this time, her husband, Chevella MP Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy, and their son Raj Aryan Reddy were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS