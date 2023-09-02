  • Menu
Gaddam Sita Ranjith Reddy meets KCR after being appointed as TTD member

Gaddam Sita Ranjith Reddy meets KCR after being appointed as TTD member
After being nominated as a member of the governing body of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), Gaddam Sita Ranjith Reddy met CM KCR on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan.

She specially thanked the Chief Minister for giving her this opportunity and took his blessings. While CM KCR congratulated Sita Reddy on this occasion.

At this time, her husband, Chevella MP Dr. G. Ranjith Reddy, and their son Raj Aryan Reddy were present.

