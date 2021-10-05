Gaddiannaram market shifting: Status quo to continue till October 18

Hyderabad: The High Court on Monday directed the State government to continue the working of Gaddiannaram fruit market till October 18.



The Secretary of the District Legal Service Authority, Ranga Reddy district, in its report furnished to the court after inspecting the facilities such as cold storage, hamali rooms, place for auction of fruits etc at Batasingaram where the government intends to shift the market, informed the court that some more works needed to be done at the proposed site. The division bench headed by Justice A Rajashekar Reddy and Justice T Vinod Kumar, while hearing the plea filed by The Wholesale Fruit Commission Agents Association, directed the State government to give adequate time for traders to shift the market.

It also directed the Market Committee to complete the works in Batasingaram soon and submit a report, while permitting the traders to pursue sales at Gaddiannaram fruit market till 18th of this month sans any hurdles from the government. Further, the High Court said that those who were interested to shift to Batasingaram could so and continue their trade. The matter has been posted to October 18.