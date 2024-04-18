Gaiety, devotion mark Ram Navami as city turns saffron

Hyderabad: Hyderabad was immersed in saffron hues as thousands of devotees gathered to celebrate Ram Navami at multiple locations across the city on Wednesday.

The atmosphere was vibrant with activity as people made their way to various temples, including the Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Sitarambagh, the Hare Krishna Golden Temple in Banjara Hills, and the Sri Ramachandra Swamy Temple on Road No 2 in Banjara Hills, among others. Devotees participated in the celestial marriage ceremony (Kalyanam) and sought blessings from Lord Ram and Mata Sita.

The main attraction was the grand Shobha Yatra, which commenced from the Seetarambagh temple and concluded at the Hanuman Vyayamashala grounds later in the evening. The narrow lanes were adorned with saffron flags, adding to the festive atmosphere. Organised by the Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsav Committee, the procession captivated the attention of spectators as it traversed through various lanes. People of all ages, including children, eagerly lined the roadsides and rooftops to welcome the procession.

Amidst tight security measures, the procession commenced around 1:30 pm, featuring a vibrant array of colourful tableaux adorned with idols of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Laxman on long truck beds. Seetarambagh and Dhoolpet witnessed heavy crowds of devotees who followed the 6.5 km yatra through Mangalhat, Jummerat Bazaar, Dhoolpet, Begum Bazar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazar, Gowliguda, and Koti. Along the route, water, food, and prasadam were distributed among devotees at various points. People of all age groups, including children, youth, and the elderly, enthusiastically danced. The atmosphere was filled with chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

Along the procession route, several voluntary organisations set up stages to warmly welcome the Shobha Yatra. Philanthropic groups and individuals generously distributed drinking water, buttermilk packets, and cool drink packets to rally participants.The police made elaborate security arrangements on the procession route by deploying the Rapid Action Force, Commissioner’s Task Force, City Armed Reserve platoons, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Police pickets were stationed near all religious sites and sensitive locations throughout the city.