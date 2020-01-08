Gandhi now offers better pain management

Musheerabad: A new radio frequency (RF) equipment used to treat chronic pain cases will soon be available for patients at Gandhi Hospital.



Every day, the hospital witnesses 40 to 50 patients with chronic pain. It will be convenient to treat as it has more reliability as compared to commonly used medications. Explaining the functioning of equipment, Dr Sridevi Porika, Assistant Professor, Department of Anesthesia at Gandhi Hospital, said, "The equipment is the first one to be available here across all the government hospitals in the city. The radio frequency machine as compared to injections and other methods gives a prolonged duration of pain relief to the patient."

"The machine shoots laser which heats the nerves in the body which will not allow the body to transmit pain signals till the brain. It is convenient as compared to injections and other meds and has a longer effect up to six months or a year," said Dr Ram Pasupuleti, MD (Interventional pain management) at Centre for Pain Management in the United States.

Dr Ram is an alumnus of Gandhi Medical College and wanted to give something back to the institution and facility. He helped the hospital acquire the RF machine and also trained doctors in Hyderabad and across India to use it.