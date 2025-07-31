Ganja worth Rs 20 lakh seized at Sec’bad rly stn

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Prohibition and Excise Department’s enforcement team on Wednesday seized 32 kilograms of ganja, valued at Rs 20 lakh, at Secunderabad railway station.

Acting on intelligence, the team conducted an operation at the railway station, where they discovered three bags left in a corner on platform number 10. Upon inspection, ganja packets were found inside.

Officials suspect the contraband was in transit, and that the peddlers escaped upon seeing the enforcement team. A case has been registered, and officials have launched an investigation into the matter.