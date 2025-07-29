GHMC boss directs officials to swiftly resolve grievances

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan has instructed officials to swiftly address the complaints raised during the public hearing. Citizens from different areas attended the public hearing at the GHMC headquarters on Monday, where they presented their grievances to the Commissioner.

During this event, the Commissioner carefully reviewed the complaints submitted by the public and directed the relevant officials to ensure their quick resolution.

During the programme, Commissioner R.V. Karnan emphasized that the Officials must not be careless in addressing the public’s complaints and directed them accordingly. The Heads of Departments are urged to diligently tackle the issues presented by each petitioner, ensuring that the same problems are not repeated.

The GHMC received as many as 159 complaints in the public hearing Prajavani programme at the GHMC headquarters and all circles of GHMC in which people submitted requests on town planning, electric lights, and other issues.

A total of 66 complaints were received during the public hearing organized at the GHMC headquarters, out of which 32 were received by the Town Planning Department, 8 each by the Tax and Sanitation Departments, 5 by the Engineering Department, 3 by the UBD Department, one each by the Veterinary, Kukatpally Zone, Vigilance, LWS, Admin, Estate and Finance Departments.

The Prajavani phone-in programme received 3 requests all of which were forwarded to the respective department.

Meanwhile, a total of 93 complaints were received in the six zones under the jurisdiction of GHMC. Out of which 33 each were received in Kukatpally Zone and Secunderabad Zone, 18 in Serilingampally Zone, 4 each in LB Nagar Zone and Charminar Zone, and one complaint was received in Khairatabad Zone. Additional Commissioners Pankaja, Geetha Radhika, Satyanarayana, Venu Gopal, Mangatayar, CE Ratnakar, Housing CE Nityananda, Deputy Collector Land Acquisition Ram Naik, Additional CCPs Gangadhar, Venkanna, Pradeep and other officers were present.