Chai bisket unveils ‘Chai Shots’

Chai Bisket, the pioneers of Telugu digital entertainment for over a decade, today announced the official public launch of ‘Chai Shots’, India’s first regional short-series OTT platform. Built specifically for the “third screen” — the smartphone — ‘Chai Shots’ offers premium, vertical, scripted entertainment with episodes under two minutes, designed to turn daily micro-moments into storytelling experiences. Backed by Info Edge Ventures and General Catalyst, ‘Chai Shots’ aims to revolutionise entertainment consumption in India, moving beyond endless scrolling to structured, high-quality storytelling.

A “Creator-First” Revolution with Two Major Announcements

1. The Creator Gateway

A direct-access portal for storytellers to pitch ideas without middlemen. ‘Chai Shots’ promises: “From pitch to live in just 45 days,” streamlining approval, production, and release timelines.

2. ₹20 Crore Creator Fund

A major fund to collaborate with 200+ creators over the next six months — fuelling original shows and empowering new writers, directors, and actors.

Marquee Investor Backing

‘Chai Shots’ has raised a $5 million seed round from Info Edge Ventures and General Catalyst.

Angel investors include:

• Rana Daggubati (Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur)

• Sri Harsha Majety & Nandan Reddy (Founders, Swiggy)

• Phanindra Sama (Founder, RedBus)

• Alakh Pandey & Prateek Maheshwari (Founders, PhysicsWallah)

• Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli & Rishikesh SR (Founders, Rapido)

• Rohit Chennamaneni (Co-founder, Darwinbox)

• Amar Nagaram (Founder, Virgio)

Industry Voices

Rana Daggubati:

“Storytelling has always been at the core of what excites me… Anurag and Sharath are true disruptors of the Telugu Film Industry.”

Ravi Yelamanchili (Mythri Movie Makers):

“A wonderful place for young creators to sprout into mainstream entertainment.”

Expansion Plans

‘Chai Shots’ launches with a robust Telugu library and is expanding into Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, and Assamese, aiming to become Bharat’s go-to vertical entertainment platform.