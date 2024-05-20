  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

GHMC contractors protest for pending bills

GHMC contractors protest for pending bills
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Contractors of the GHMC on Monday staged a protest at the civic body's headquarters demanding clearance of dues estimated approximately Rs...

Hyderabad: Contractors of the GHMC on Monday staged a protest at the civic body's headquarters demanding clearance of dues estimated approximately Rs 1,300 crore for more than a year.

On Monday morning, they gathered at the Contractors’ Association, which is on the premises of the GHMC headquarters, and said they had decided to stop all civil and monsoon-related works till they were paid.

The contractors expressed their anger that the previous BRS Government carried out the works and kept the bills pending. The contractors requested CM Revanth Reddy to support them and clear their pending bills.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X