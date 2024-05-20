Live
GHMC contractors protest for pending bills
Hyderabad: Contractors of the GHMC on Monday staged a protest at the civic body's headquarters demanding clearance of dues estimated approximately Rs 1,300 crore for more than a year.
On Monday morning, they gathered at the Contractors’ Association, which is on the premises of the GHMC headquarters, and said they had decided to stop all civil and monsoon-related works till they were paid.
The contractors expressed their anger that the previous BRS Government carried out the works and kept the bills pending. The contractors requested CM Revanth Reddy to support them and clear their pending bills.
