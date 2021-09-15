GHMC cranks up special drive to swat dengue risk in 324 colonies

Hyderabad: The Entomology wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) identified 324 colonies as high-risk areas for dengue in its limits and conducting daily fogging, anti-larval operations in its limits.

As the dengue cases were increasing in the city from the past three months, the entomology wing of GHMC started conducting special drives in identified high-risk areas apart from regular spraying and fogging activities in its limits.

According to the Chief Entomologist of GHMC, A Rambabu, these high-risk areas for dengue were identified based on the past three years where the dengue cases were reported highest.

He added that in these identified colonies the special drive is going on everyday like spraying, fogging activities, around fifty percent of the Entomology teams were engaged in this special drive in the colonies.

According to the Entomology officials when the Anti-larval operations were being done at the residential areas, for every ten houses we found four houses where the mosquito larva is being found and though the entomology wing is doing spraying and fogging activities, the cooperation of the public and welfare associations is needed for dewatering the empty containers and garden water trays in their premises, the official added.

The colonies like SMR Vinaya City at Serilingampally, Chikoti Gardens at Secunderabad, Chiluka Nagar, Masjid Galli at LB Nagar, Adarsh Nagar at Khairatabad Zone, Arundathi colony at Riyasat Nagar in Charminar Zone, Pragathi nagar at Rajendranagar circle are few of the places that were identified as the high-risk areas for dengue. Most of the high risk areas were recognized in the zones of Secunderabad, Khairatabad and Charminar.

According to the sources the highest cases were reported in the month of August as 79 confirmed cases of dengue were identified in the GHMC limits.

Rambabu said that it is favorable when the temperature is humid for the mosquito for production of larva, even the public has to keep their surroundings clean and see to it that no stored water is present in the containers for a long time and even the water tanks should be cleaned periodically.