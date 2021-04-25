GHMC crematorium to receive dead bodies at all time: Lokesh Kumar

No time restrictions to cremate COVID-19 dead bodies at all the GHMC crematoriums, said Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Lokesh Kumar. "The crematoriums will be open for dead bodies at all times including night time," he said.

Earlier, Minister KT Rama Rao discussed the issue with Lokesh Kumar to increase the timing of crematoriums. He directed the municipal officials to extend the timing of crematoriums beyond 7 pm to facilitate cremation of COVID-19 dead bodies.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in a tweet addressed to the Minister KT Rama Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and Arvind Kumar urging to increase the timing of crematoriums beyond 7 pm throughout the state. "My apologies it is embarrassing and painful even to represent such an issue but we are living in an unfortunate time thanks to Badshah of Delhi," the MP mentioned. Responding to the tweet, Arvind Kumar mentioned that he has taken up the issue with GHMC Commissioner and the matter would be addressed.

NGOs which are transporting the Covid-19 dead bodies, complained that crematoriums are not taking the bodies after 7 pm. On the other hand, the family members of the deceased are finding it difficult to cremate the body when some private hospitals are asking them to take the body late in the evening or night.

Meanwhile, the GHMC said that the bodies are being allowed beyond 10 pm and more if the dead bodies arrive at night time. They said that they will make sure that they are cremated at the GHMC crematoriums at any time during the night time.