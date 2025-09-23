GHMC demolishes illegal encroachments on footpaths

Hyderabad: To improve traffic flow and ensure safer road conditions for commuters, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday conducted an anti-encroachment drive between Khaja Mansion Hall and First Lancer in Ahmed Nagar division under Nampally constituency. These unauthorized encroachments were causing significant traffic congestion and inconvenience to local residents.

The drive targeted illegal structures and encroachments including sheds, kiosks, and temporary stalls that had obstructed the public pathway. The demolition was executed with the help of JCB machinery to clear the obstructed footpaths and restore free movement for pedestrians and vehicles.

The civic body along with the assistance of traffic police cleared sheds and shops that were occupying footpaths and parts of the main road. However, local shopkeepers and vendors have raised concerns about the sudden demolitions, especially those that affect livelihood. The vendors also appealed to the authorities for alternative setups.

According to GHMC, the demolition was part of GHMC’s ongoing effort to clear encroachments and improve traffic flow in congested areas. The civic body has been targeting unauthorized constructions along roads and public spaces to create more room for vehicular movement and pedestrian safety. Officials said the removal of encroachments follows legal provisions under GHMC Act, which permits removal of unauthorized structures without prior notice when they obstruct public streets or pathways.

The traffic police and GHMC officials removed the push carts, temporary sheds Ahmed Nagar area alleging these were encroachments and hindering traffic flow on the road.

A GHMC officer said that the civic body has been removing all encroachments from roads and footpaths to ensure smoother traffic flow. “We will continue doing similar operations in various areas across the city to make sure the public property is maintained properly.”

The officials indicate that anti-encroachment drives will continue across the city, with zonal commissioners personally monitoring operations in their respective areas.GHMC has issued a strict warning, stating that no one will be spared if found guilty of illegal occupation, and stern action will be taken against violators regardless of their influence or status.