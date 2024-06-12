GHMC disaster response teams to now cover ORR area

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari announced on Tuesday that the services of GHMC Disaster Response Teams would be expanded to cover the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) area. This extension aims to enhance the response capacity during heavy rains and other calamities, ensuring the prevention of any inconvenience to the citizens.

Recently, the Chief Minister issued instructions to set up a proper system to prevent any kind of trouble for the people in case of sudden rains and floods up to the outer ring road of Hyderabad. Accordingly, a special meeting was held today at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The Chief Secretary said that the Disaster Response Department of GHMC is being strengthened by providing additional staff and appropriate machinery to deal with disasters. As many as 30 DRF teams are presently working under the jurisdiction of GHMC, and 15 more teams will be added, and their services will be extended to ORR. As there are a large number of pharma companies in Hyderabad, CS suggested that special teams with special training for chemical fire prevention should be formed.

Santhi Kumari emphasised the importance of GHMC officials collaborating with relevant departments like municipal, police, electricity, and water boards to ensure that people do not face any hardships. In addition to Hyderabad, it is recommended that Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams be established in Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, and other cities, with an emphasis on strengthening existing DRF teams. Officials were advised to collaborate closely with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) during calamities to enhance coordination and response efforts. She also directed the officials to study the performance of disaster response teams in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru.