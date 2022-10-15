GHMC fills potholes in Shalivahana Nagar

Hyderabad: Taking a serious note on the photo feature on the bad sate of roads published by The Hans India on October 11 (A Plague of Potholes), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) re-carpeted the road filled with potholes in Shalivahana Nagar. The motorists heaved a sigh of relief as they can now have a safe ride.

The GHMC teams visited Shalivahana Nagar on Thursday and carried out the works. However, after the issue was reported by Hans, the GHMC came to the rescue of motorists and residents from the roads filled with potholes that was bothering them during every rain.