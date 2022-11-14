GHMC focuses more on improving infrastructure: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi said the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation was focusing more on improving the infrastructure facilities as per the need of growing population.

Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi along with Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali inaugurated a Foot-Over Bridge (FoB) constructed with an estimated cost of Rs. 5 crore at ESI Hospital, Erragadda on Monday.

Mayor Vijaya Laxmi said that under the guidance of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao, the corporation had launched Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) and Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and constructed flyovers, ROBs, RUBs and nala works that changed the face of Hyderabad's road infrastructure.

"For the safety of pedestrians, a total of 38 FoBs have been proposed and the State government has already sanctioned Rs. 100 crore for these works. Based on the feasibility, 22 footover bridges were taken up with budget of Rs.75.65 crore. Of them, already eight bridges have come into the service and the progress of remaining works are at various stages," the Mayor said.