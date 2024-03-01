GHMC gears up for OTS campaigns to collect taxes

Hyderabad : With the State government issuing orders waiving off the 90 per cent accumulated arrears interest on property tax dues till the financial year 2022-2023 under its ‘One Time Scheme’ (OTS), the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation shall be taken up in a campaign till March 31, and make sure that the property owners paid their tax arrears.

Moreover, for the assessment of property tax, court cases, and other tax related matters, the civic body will organise ‘Property Tax Parishkarams’ (PTPs) every Sunday.

As per the GO, the waiver of 90 per cent accumulated arrears interest on property tax is provided the taxpayer clears the principal amount of property tax dues till the year 2022–23, together with 10 per cent interest on accumulated arrears at one go in respect of all properties, including private and government properties, which are existing in the GHMC limits and other ULBs under the ‘One Time Scheme’. The GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose, said, “Under the scheme, the officers initiated a campaign mode from Thursday until March 31. We request the owners to pay the property tax at 10 per cent of the interest on accumulated arrears, together with the principal amount of the property tax till 2022-2023, at one go in respect of all properties at citizen service centres at circle level, bill collectors, MeeSeva, online, and mobile apps,” said Ronald Rose.

The commissioner said, “This scheme is applicable to all those taxpayers who paid their entire property tax dues, including interest or penalties, up to March 2023 during the current financial year prior to the coming into force of this scheme; 90 per cent of such interest shall be adjusted against future payments.”

According to the data, in the financial year 2022–23, Charminar zone collected Rs 122.86 crore with 71.43 per cent, L B Nagar zone collected Rs 259.6 crore with 98.88 per cent followed by Kukatpally zone collected Rs 282.18 crore with 95.65 per cent. Khairtabad Zone collected Rs 435.57 crore (74.46%). Secunderabad zone collected Rs 233.44 crore (79.67%), and Serilingampally zone collected Rs 348.60 crore (88.70%). The property tax collection in the financial year 2023–24 targets Rs 2,100 crore, until January 2024, the property tax collected was Rs 1,268.49 crore. The scheme is applicable to taxpayers who paid their dues, including interest or penalties, up to March 2023 during the current financial year prior to its coming into force.

The GHMC would be running a campaign through media, hoarding, and advertisements to avail itself of the One Time Scheme.

For ‘Property Tax Parishkarams’ (PTPs), the commissioner said this programme will be held in all circle offices from 9:30 am to 1 pm Sundays, including March 3, 10, 17, 24, and March 31.