GHMC General Council holds discussions on monsoon prep

Hyderabad: The GHMC General Council meeting on Wednesday held detailed discussions on monsoon preparedness and other basic amenities.

The 11th meeting was chaired by GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijaylakshmi. During this meeting, the members voiced their outrage at the horrific attack on innocent individuals by terrorists in Pahalgam. The council members extended their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this attack and held a two-minute moment of silence to pray for the peace of the souls who have departed.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has called on both authorities and public representatives to collaborate effectively for the city’s progress. Prior to the start of the meeting, the Mayor spoke at the council gathering and stated the Chief Minister has guaranteed that there will be ample funding available for infrastructure and welfare development within GHMC, and she expressed his appreciation for the support given to the development of Baldia through the allocation of funds.

The pre-monsoon sanitation initiative aims to clean all streets to prevent seasonal diseases. She stressed the program’s large-scale implementation for city cleanliness and urged officials to work with local representatives, MLAs, MLCs, and MPs for its success. Zonal review meetings are addressing public concerns, and decisions have been made to resolve issues raised by corporators. The mayor confirmed that corporators will collaborate with officials on sanitation, de-silting, Nala development, and infrastructure improvements in various zones.

The aim is to identify new routes for the approximately 744.22 km of roads designated in CRMP-1 and to transfer the management of a total of 1142.54 km of roads to private agencies for the next five years (2025-2030), while seeking approval for a budget of Rs 3825 crore for this initiative.

Furthermore, the corporators from various parties claim that they made plans to remove the officials due to alleged irregularities in the tenders for vehicles intended for use in the monsoon relief efforts.

In the meeting, BRS corporators raised concerns about the arrest of Baba Fasiuddin, a Congress member from Borabanda, alleging his involvement in a suicide. They raised slogans and held placards demanding Fasiuddin’s arrest.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi intervened and successfully calmed the upset corporators. She mentioned that a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged and that the case is currently being investigated. “The law will take its course, and if the BRS corporators have any additional evidence related to this issue, they are urged to present it to the investigating authorities,” she stated.

However, BJP corporators expressed their discontent with the council meeting. During the session, BJP corporators resolved to remove the Mayor over issues related to road maintenance, street lighting upkeep, sanitation, birth certificate processing, entomology, and the construction and upkeep of flood water canals.

Other issues discussed were the operation of HYDRA, the status of street lighting, the process for issuing birth and death certificates, the rainwater harvesting pits built by GHMC, the restoration of RTC bus stops, the absence of essential infrastructure in cemeteries, and the painting and beautification projects carried out on flyovers throughout the city.

The meeting was attended by MPs Eatala Rajender, Raghunandan Rao, MLCs Vijayashanti, Balmuri Venkat, Mirza Riaz ul Hassan Effendi, Mirza Rahmat Baig, Addanki Dayakar, MLAs Zulfiqar Ali, Majid Hussain, Kausar Moinuddin, Rajasekhar Reddy, Bandari Laxma Reddy, Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Additional Commissioners Sneha Shabarish, Venugopal, Venugopal Reddy, Pankaja, Subhadra,and others were present.