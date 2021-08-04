GHMC is heading towards bankruptcy: TTDP leader Katragadda Prasoona

Hyderabad: Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) leader Katragadda Prasoona on Tuesday alleged that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was debt-ridden and is heading towards bankruptcy.

She said that she was pained to see the corporation, which once had surplus income, in such a pathetic financial condition. Asserting that the GHMC had worked wonderfully during the TDP rule of N Chandrababu Naidu, she pointed out that it had plunged into a debt-trap under the TRS government.

Recalling that the corporation had fixed deposits of Rs 800 crore during the TDP rule, she alleged that the FD amounts were siphoned off by the present rulers.

Prasoona claimed that buildings owned by the State and Central governments have property tax arrears running into crores. She wondered how the corporation would be transformed into a global body if it was pushed into debt-trap.

She alleged that the GHMC, which contributes 60 percent of the government's income, was being destroyed. The TDP leader claimed that that there was no proper sanitation in the City and that several houses were getting inundated in rain.