GHMC launches MyCURE app

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards digitised and citizen-centric urban governance, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has launched the MyCURE App.

Replacing the former MyGHMC App, this upgraded and integrated digital platform aims at streamlining civic services and accelerating grievance redressal across the city.

The MyCURE App is a one-stop digital solution that consolidates citizen services into a seamless experience, eliminating the need for multiple platforms or physical visits to municipal offices. According to GHMC, the newly introduced application brings all civic grievance services under a single, unified interface.