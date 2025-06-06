GHMC officials told to rev up land acquisition for Rasoolpura flyover

Hyderabad: The city’s infrastructure is set to undergo a major transformation, as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the flyover project at Rasoolpura under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative. Commissioner RV Karnan directed officials to expedite land acquisition for the flyover.

On Thursday, as part of the Secunderabad Railway Station redevelopment, RV Karnan inspected nearby bus stops and reviewed the progress of related infrastructure works. He also visited the proposed site for the Rasoolpura flyover and instructed officials to initiate immediate land acquisition.

Officials informed the Commissioner that a 24-meter stretch of land from the railway boundary is required for the project.

Project SE Srinivas requested the Commissioner to allocate alternate land for the existing bus stop to facilitate its relocation. The inspection aimed to ensure smooth progress of infrastructure works and minimise disruptions.

The Rasoolpura flyover project was proposed in 2019 during the tenure of the BRS government. However, the project continues to face inordinate delays, as 1.62 acres of land belonging to the Inter-State Police Wireless Staff Quarters still need to be transferred to the GHMC.

Last month, Commissioner RV Karnan, along with Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran, inspected various ongoing and proposed works in the Secunderabad zone.

The inspection covered key areas, including Tarnaka, Chilkalguda, Patigadda, Rasoolpura, and Prakash Nagar. Karnan reviewed the construction of the Tarnaka Junction Island, landscaping plans, and the proposed site for the Chilkalguda H-CITI Road under Bridge (RuB). He also assessed the proposed AOC Road, the Rasoolpura flyover site, alignment works, and land acquisition needed for the expansion of the Patigadda Railway Over Bridge.

The Commissioner directed officials to address waterlogging issues near Prakash Nagar and Hyderabad Public School (HPS) by immediately initiating desilting works.

The state government has accorded administrative sanction for 23 works under the H-CITI Project, amounting to Rs 5,942 crore, superseding the earlier sanction of Rs 4,305 crore.