GHMC panel gives nod to 14 projects

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Standing Committee on Wednesday approved 14 development proposals, with the cooperation of newly elected committee members in a meeting that was chaired by City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi at GHMC head office.

The meeting was attended by newly elected 15 standing committee members, the GHMC Commissioner and senior GHMC officials, discussed various civic issues, pending development works taken up by the civic body. The Income and Expenditure Report of GHMC from August 31, 2023 to January 31, 2024, was placed before the Committee by the Chief Examiner of Accounts.

The standing committee gave a nod on shifting of utilities as part of construction of a high-level bridge over Moosarambagh Musi River with estimated cost of Rs 3,97 crore. Total 14 projects including 5 memorandum of understanding (MOU) were signed under Corporate Social Responsibility with United Way of Hyderabad Agency to carry out balance development works at Nanak RamgudaRangalal Kunta and to carry out Surplus Development Works at Kothakunta Pond, Hafizpet both under Serilingampally, and surplus development works at Moosapet Mulla Katwa Pond.

The Dhruvansh Organisation was asked for restoration and maintenance of Serilingampally mandal Gachibowli Barlakunta pond under CSR for 24 months. Nirman Organization was asked to restore and maintain the KothagudaNerella Kunta Pond, in Serilingampally, for 24 months.

The committee approved implementation of GIS-based survey mapping for identification of properties and utilities under the GHMC limits. The committee also decided to hold meetings every Thursday after the Lok Sabha elections.

The projects approved included the works which were earlier proposed as 1200 mm pipe line for drainage from Ellamma pond, in Kukatpally. The committee approved laying of 1600 mm pipe line with same funds. It okayed formation of two ad-hoc committees on sanitation and advertisements in GHMC.