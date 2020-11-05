GHMC park turns into Goshala

Hyderabad: Have you ever seen cows resting in a park, getting free food and with no obligation of giving milk? Yes, you heard it right. It's happening right here in your city.



The credit for this goes to residents of Dhathu Nagar locality in Old city who have rescued 15 cows from slaughterhouses and have housed them in a GHMC park turned Goshala. At least 15 cows found their shelter after being rescued from being slaughtered, at GHMC Park turned Gaushala in Dhathu Nagar. Residents of Dhathu Nagar locality in Old Cty have come forward together to give away the colony park to provide needed shelter for cows.

"It's been a decade we have been trying to rescue cows as many as possible, every month at least 25 cows will be given shelter by us. We only shelter them and offer prayers and food what they need and never ever consume its milk instead we arrange a person to monitor its daily needs like cleaning the shed, offering grass on time, alternate day bathing and other activities. None of the residents from the colony takes milk from rescued cows as their milk completely belongs to their calf only," said G Bhaskar, entrepreneur and resident of Dhathu Nagar.

"We are currently looking after 8 cows and 4 calves in our shelter. We have a five-member team in the colony are actively participating in the rescue operations of cows. We named the shelter as Hari Hara Gaushala and safeguarding cows with our little contributions from our society residents," said P Sai Reddy, a local of the area.

Dhadhu nagar in the Old city has struggled with floods like every other low-lying areas of Hyderabad. Even after facing a lot of struggles, society members of the Dhathu Nagar area chooses to spread their humanity for more than 10 years. GHMC officials also accepted the request of the residents as they always support charity activities and leaders of the area also offer their support and contributions whenever required.