Just In
GHMC places eight boards on Tank Bund banning cake cutting
Hyderabad: Enforcing strict cleanliness regulations around the Tank Bund, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) placed around eight boards that stated ‘Cake cuttings prohibited on Tank Bund’.
According to GHMC officials, in big red letters, “Cake cutting prohibited on Tank Bund. Do not litter here. Penalties will be imposed. You are under surveillance of CCTV cameras,” warn these sign boards attached to the lake’s railing. Around 300 CCTV cameras keep vigil around this most visited tourist spot in the city. In addition to cake cutting and birthday celebrations that have become a common practice for city youth, these signs also cautioned visitors against littering plastic wrappers or leaving behind unfinished cakes on the benches.
Multiple users of X (formerly Twitter) also welcomed the move. “One of the best decisions by GHMC. Appreciate #NoCakeCuttingOnTankBund,” stated one user, while a few netizens also demanded similar rules should be implemented at other lakes.