GHMC razes dilapidated buildings in Hyderabad

Charminar: As part of ongoing monsoon action plan, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) Charminar (south) zone on Thursday demolished several dilapidated structures in the southern part of the city.

The special drive was taken up in Fateh Darwaza, after wall of a dilapidated house collapsed on Tuesday night. The GHMC Town Planning department swung into action and started demolishing dilapidated buildings in several areas in the zone. In the past, residents and local activists had expressed concern over the negligence of the department for not taking up the monsoon action plan and demolition drives in the Old City. "During the drive, three properties were demolished in Fateh Darwaza. As these structures were vacant the demolition process was on hold. Now the GHMC will be taking up the drive in several areas in the zone," said officer at the demolition site.

According to reports, the civic body had identified around 563 buildings which are structurally unfit and initiated measures to avoid loss of life and property. This year, action pertaining to 138 structures has been taken.

Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president, TDP Minority Cell, said during rain on Tuesday night a wall of a dilapidated building crumbled. "The structure was totally unfit. The issue was raised and a complaint was given regarding it officials, but it was neglected. After the wall crumbled, they came into action and started the demolition," he added.

"The Charminar zone is totally neglected. It gears up only after mishaps. Last year in a tragic incident three members of a family died in a house collapse in Hussainialam. Now a wall crumbled on the Fateh Darwaza main road during rush hours. Even after such incidents, the civic body remains blind and is not carrying out the demolition drive of dilapidated properties in other areas," Ahmed pointed out.

Vulnerable buildings pose a high risk to lives of inmates and even citizens during the rainy season. There are several properties in dilapidated state in Hussaini Alam, Shalibanda, Himmatpura, Bahdurpura, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Shamsheergunj, Kishanbagh."A large number of them are vacant but, no work was done. Even if they are vacant and collapsed, they will be posing danger to nearby residents and commuters," Ahmed added.