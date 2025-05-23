GHMC razes encroachments on Asifnagar-Jhirra Road

Hyderabad: To improve traffic flow and ensure safer road conditions for commuters, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation conducted an anti-encroachment drive on footpaths on Asifnagar-Jhirra Road. The encroachments were causing significant traffic congestion and inconvenience to residents.

The drive targeted structures including sheds, kiosks and temporary stalls that obstructed public pathway. The demolition was executed using JCB machines to clear obstructions on footpaths and restore free movement for pedestrians and vehicles.

The civic body, along with traffic police, cleared sheds and shops occupying footpaths and parts of the main road. However, local shopkeepers and vendors raised concerns about sudden demolitions, especially those that affect livelihood. The GHMC razed extensions of shops, restaurants on footpaths, including a pan-shop outside a hotel in Asifnagar and encroachments outside the Gowtham Model School.

According to GHMC, the demolitions were part of its ongoing effort to clear encroachments and improve traffic flow in congested areas.

It has been targeting unauthorised constructions along roads and public spaces to create more room for vehicular movement and pedestrian safety.

The traffic police and GHMC officials also removed pushcarts, temporary sheds on the road alleging they were encroachments and hindered traffic flow.

A GHMC officer said that it has been removing encroachments on roads and footpaths to ensure smoother traffic flow. “We will continue doing similar operations in areas across the city to make sure the public property is maintained properly,” he added.