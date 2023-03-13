GHMC re-launches adopt street dog programme

To control stray dog population and minimise dog-bite cases in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has re-launched a dog adoption programme under which people can adopt a puppy. Apart from implementating stray dog sterilisation programme, the GHMC veterinary wing has started the stray dog adoption programme.





On Sunday an adoption centre was inaugurated at the stray animal shelter at Neredmet, in Malkajgiri Circle, under the Secunderabad Zone of GHMC. The volunteers and members of NGOs and residents welfare associations were briefed about the issues and the guidelines related to animal adoptions by officials. GHMC Joint Commissioner Uma Prakash participated in a programme and handed over street dogs to those who came forward for adoption in the circle.





In the Old city, Charminar zonal commissioner Ashok Samrat handed over canines to people who were interested in adoption. Meanwhile, several residents came forward to adopt street dogs in big numbers in various GHMC zones. Officials said the response to the programme was good across the GHMC limits. According to the veterinary wing officials, nearly 70 per cent of stray dogs are sterilised as part of the sterilisation programme for approximately 5.75 lakh dogs present in GHMC limits. Over 50,091 stray dogs were sterilised in GHMC limits in 2020-21, while 73,601 in 2021-22 and over 40,155 in 2022-23.





The officials said, "to curb dog menace, the State government has made arrangements to enhance the current capacity of conducting animal birth control (ABC) measures to achieve 100 per cent sterilisation of street dogs." Meanwhile, the civic body has taken up a drive to stop throwing of waste at non-vegetarian stores to prevent street dogs from flocking around. "Non-veg shops, function halls, hostels should not throw raw/non-vegetarian items. If one is found, stringent action would be taken against them.





They are directed not to dispose of their garbage, waste and leftovers on streets or public places," said a GHMC officer. Instructions were also issued to set up billboards/hoardings at suitable locations highlighting appropriate behaviour towards street dogs. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said people have positively responded to the adoption and came forward to take it up in large numbers. Notices were issued to some meat stall owners at Yakutpura, Talabkatta and other places for throwing non-vegetarian waste on street-side.