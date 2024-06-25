GHMC receives 242 grievances at Prajavani

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commission (GHMC) received a total of 242 grievance applications at the Prajavani (People’s Voice) programme held on Monday.

Additional Commissioners K Srinivas, Satyanarayana, Upender Reddy, Nalini Prasad, and Chandrakant Reddy, and CCP Rajendra Prasad Naik, received grievances. They instructed officials to inform applicants in writing about the required time to resolve the grievances and warned of strict action if a complaint is resubmitted due to non-compliance with deadlines.

On this occasion, the Additional Commissioners asked officials to prioritise the Prajavani programme, urging officials to take proactive steps to resolve people’s issues.

During the programme held at the GHMC head office near Tank Bund, over 137 applications were received. Of these, 53 requests were for housing, 42 under the town planning wing, 15 for the engineering wing, six under admin, five for estate, two under the electrical wing, eight under the tax department, one related to entomology, and one for trade license.

As many as 15 requests were received over the phone, including issues related to town planning, ration cards, GHMC, and other departments, which were then forwarded to the respective departments.

In addition, 105 applicants were received across six zones of GHMC, with nine in the Charminar zone, 12 in the Secunderabad zone, 49 in the Kukatpally zone, 21 in the Serilingampally zone, four in the Khairtabad zone, and 10 in the LB Nagar zone.

The concerned officials were advised to address the issues raised by the city’s residents. During a meeting, the GHMC Commissioner instructed officials to notify all complainants in writing regarding the grievance redressal duration. Previously, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi directed officials to submit a report to the Commissioner on resolved complaints by Saturday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Padmaja, Chief Entomology Dr Rambabu, Housing SE Vidyasagar, Deputy CE KS Reddy, Control Room OSD Anuradha, and other officials were present.