GHMC receives 334 grievance applications

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received a total of 334 grievance applications during the Prajavani programme on Monday.

Instructing officials to provide applicants with written information on the required time to resolve grievances, GHMC Commissioner Ronal Rose warned of strict action if complaints are resubmitted due to non-compliance with deadlines.

During the event, the GHMC Commissioner urged officials to prioritise the Prajavani programme and take proactive steps to address people's issues.

Over 257 applications were received during the programme held at the GHMC head office near Tank Bund and 77 zonal offices. One request was received in Charminar zone, five in Secunderabad zone, 42 in Kukatpally zone, five in Khairatabad zone, seven in L B Nagar zone, and 17 in Serilingampally zone.

The concerned officials were advised to address the reported problems of the city's residents.

In a meeting, Ronald Rose instructed officials to inform all complainants in writing about the grievance redressal duration. Earlier, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi directed officials to submit a report to the commissioner on resolved complaints by Saturday.

ENC Zia Uddin, Additional Commissioners Nalini Padmavathy, Geeta Madhuri, Satyanarayana, Yadagirao, Jayaraj Kennedy, CPP Rajendraprasad, Chief Medical Officer Dr Padmaja, Chief Entomology Dr Rambabu, Housing SE Vidyasagar, and other officials were present.