GHMC reorganises town planning wing with various cells

Hyderabad: With more focus on planning and effective functioning, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday reorganised the Town Planning Wing of GHMC with functional cells which include Planning and Policy Cell, Development Cell, Heritage Cell, Urban Information System-Digital Door Numbering Cell. The State government introduced TSBPASS i.e., Telangana State Building approval and self-certification system in November 2020 to ensure transparency and time-bound approval of building plans.



The government has issued TSBPASS Rules for the GHMC area on November 16. As per rules, a special task force is constituted at the Zonal Office level headed by the Zonal Commissioner with representatives of engineers, revenue (tax section) and police/vigilance to detect and monitor the unauthorised constructions/unauthorised layouts and to take immediate enforcement action. The Joint Commissioner/ Dy Commissioner within the Zonal office is appointed as Nodal officers for STF and two enforcement teams are constituted at each zone.

It is also proposed to reorganise the Town Planning Section in GHMC because of TSBPASS rules by multi-disciplinary teams.