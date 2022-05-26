GHMC sanitation workers protest over cut in salaries

Hyderabad: The sanitation workers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday staged a protest by boycotting their duties for demanding full salary as their salaries and pay has been cut by the Charminar of GHMC office.

The GHMC sanitation workers boycotted their duties in areas including Saidabad and Madannapet in protest against the pay cut. Sanitation workers claimed that their salaries have been cut by the officials by seeing absent in the biometric attendance system, but they said that the biometric system installed at the GHMC office and circle office has not been working for several days and it has not recorded their attendance even after giving a thumb attendance to it.

Sivakumar, sanitation workers' leader alleged that the workers asked the reason for a cut in salaries, the officials replied saying that due to no attendance shown in the biometric system their salary has been cut. The official also accepted that there are technical glitches in the biometric machines.