GHMC sweeper killed in road mishap in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a horrible accident that took place in Hyderabad on Monday morning, a college bus lost control and ran over a GHMC sweeper on the road. As a result, the sweeper died on the spot and four students were injured. According to the police and locals, a bus belonging to Aion Institute of Medical Sciences College in Moinabad went out of control in Ramkoti.



On Monday morning, Sunita was hit by the bus which lost control while taking the students to the college. It stopped by touching the tree next to it.





Deeply Saddened by the unfortunate incident happened today at Ram Koti. One of our GHMC Sanitation Worker T Sunitha was spot dead at Ram koti when she was hit by a college bus while she was performing her duties. My thoughts and prayers are with their family and loved ones.… pic.twitter.com/IRXA7uPbzo — Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) August 28, 2023





In this accident, Sunita was crushed between the tree and the bus and died on the spot. Four other students were also injured. This accident caused a traffic jam in Rankoti. The Narayanaguda police said that the accident happened due to the negligence of the bus driver Mohammad Ghaus and a case has been registered against him.

It is said that the accident is being investigated. Meanwhile, GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi responded to this accident. Expressing grief over the death of sweeper Sunitha, the mayor promised to support Sunitha's family.