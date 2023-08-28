Live
- ACES a Saudi Company serving the busiest airport in South India - Bengaluru's KIA
- West Ham signs Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax
- Indian electronics sector to tap $7 bn untapped revenue via circular economy by 2035
- Hybrid work surges 29% as firms embrace flexibility: Report
- Those who agree with the ideology will be inducted into the Congress party: CM Siddaramaiah
- Makers raises bar on Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ teaser
- More than 1200 jobs offered in AICTE drive in J&K
- Roja heaps praises on CM Jagan on Vidya Divena scheme
- Elon Musk launches "X Hirings", calls it better than LinkedIn
- CM Jagan releases Rs.680.44 cr under Vidya Deevena scheme
Just In
GHMC sweeper killed in road mishap in Hyderabad
Sunita was hit by the bus which lost control while taking the students to the college
Hyderabad: In a horrible accident that took place in Hyderabad on Monday morning, a college bus lost control and ran over a GHMC sweeper on the road. As a result, the sweeper died on the spot and four students were injured. According to the police and locals, a bus belonging to Aion Institute of Medical Sciences College in Moinabad went out of control in Ramkoti.
On Monday morning, Sunita was hit by the bus which lost control while taking the students to the college. It stopped by touching the tree next to it.
In this accident, Sunita was crushed between the tree and the bus and died on the spot. Four other students were also injured. This accident caused a traffic jam in Rankoti. The Narayanaguda police said that the accident happened due to the negligence of the bus driver Mohammad Ghaus and a case has been registered against him.
It is said that the accident is being investigated. Meanwhile, GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi responded to this accident. Expressing grief over the death of sweeper Sunitha, the mayor promised to support Sunitha's family.