GHMC takes steps to eliminate garbage point

Kukatpally: To reduce open garbage dump sites in its Kukatpally zone, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planting trees in place of the garbage bins that were removed. Around 121 garbage vulnerable points (GVPs) have been eliminated in all five circles of the zone.

According to GHMC officials, planting indigenous species will give beautiful flowers throughout the year, with good essence that gives the garbage points area an aesthetic look.

Speaking to The Hans India, V Mamata, the Kukatpally zonal commissioner, said: "On the direction of the MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao to clear the accumulated garbage in the City, the GHMC staff are deployed to eliminate garbage- vulnerable points. We are also planting trees in that area. The plantation will help in bringing down air and noise pollution levels. It will also result in better air quality.''

The five circles of Kukatpally zone include Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutubullapur, Gajularamaram and Alwal. The sanitation wing officials have inspected the areas. Around 121 dumber bins were removed. Based on availability space, around 10-20 saplings have been planted. There are various species, including Kangua, Italian Cypress and many more. The cleaning plantation works started in the second week of April might take another month to complete.

The garbage-vulnerable points are being fenced after cleaning. "We request citizens not to dump garbage; instead hand it over to Swachh autos," Mamata urged.