GHMC takes to Gandhigiri to root out gandhagiri in Rajendranagar

Rajendranagar: Finding a unique way to catch the loutish people off guard, the GHMC sanitary team here holds a protest before the houses of people who are said to have been found evading garbage dispensation to collection teams just to avoid paltry monthly payment.

A team of over two dozen sanitary staff members, led by Licence Officer and In-charge AMOH, GHMC Rajendranagar, Anjaneyulu, and Sanitary Inspector Kishore, held a protest before houses of people allegedly not dispensing garbage to collection teams visiting their colony at Attapur, thereby contributing to unhygienic conditions in the neighbourhood.

"As part of our litter-free colonies campaign, we are making efforts to collect garbage by door-to-door visit in every locality so as to avoid any post cut-off time piling of trash on roads and streets in colonies. However, few people in colonies and apartments are avoiding dispensation of trash to garbage collection teams, thereby contributing to littering in localities," blamed Anjaneyulu.

After finding that repeated requests of careful and regular dispensation of garbage to the collection team yielded no result, he said, "we decided to hold a protest before the apartments where people were found recalcitrant".

"We gathered before a few identified apartments in Attapur on Friday and raised slogans like "Kachera Auto Wale Ko Dena Hae Dena Hae and (garbage) Drum Andar Rakhna Hae Rakhna Hae" through a loudspeaker.

"This way we tried to make people realise the importance of setting their home and colony in order," he asserted.

However, residents in several areas in Rajendranagar continue to complain about the whimsical attitude of the garbage collection teams that often fail to visit houses regularly and often found demanding more money than the fixed amount.

Syed Shoukat Ali, a senior resident of Shastripuram Colony argued, "Garbage collection teams visit houses in the colony and often ask for more money than the fixed amount.

They are mostly seen shaking-off the locality simply after attending one or two streets in the colony. While the GHMC removed open dumping yards in colonies, they should ensure regular collection of trash by door-to-door campaign before questioning the residents."