GHMC teams address rain problems in city
Hyderabad: Following rains in the city, the GHMC monsoon teams have swung into action to address rain related problems mainly water logging, drainage overflowing, and submergence of low-lying areas on a war footing.
State Municipal Administration and Urban Development, (MA and UD) Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar took to Twitter asking people to report issues associated with rains such as water logging, fallen tree branches, partial inundation, and others.
“To register requests regarding water logging, fallen tree branches, partial inundation, and any other rains related issues Citizens may pls contact 040 21111111 or 90001-13667”, tweeted Arvind Kumar. City residents felt some respite from the rains this morning after two days of traffic jam and waterlogging.