GHMC teams swing into action, fills up 3,094 potholes in Hyderabad city

Hyderabad: As the recent rains left the city roads battered with potholes everywhere, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swung into action to attend the complaints related to potholes in different zones in the city. So far 3,094 potholes have been filled by the GHMC.

Due to rains, several roads in the GHMC limits were in pathetic condition due to potholes, but now most of the potholes were filled under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) which is now providing a great relief to the commuters. Apart from filling the potholes, the GHMC's special 'Monsoon Emergency' teams also cleared water stagnation from city roads without causing any trouble to the motorists. Works have been carried out by the mobile and mini mobile monsoon teams that were formed ahead of the monsoon. According to the GHMC officials, the monsoon emergency teams pressed into service during the rains. Potholes were filled in a short span and rail-related grievances included clearing uprooted trees, maintenance of manholes and special measures in low-lying areas were taken up.

The officials said that 763 potholes were immediately filled in the LB Nagar zone, 855 potholes were filled in Charminar Zone, 447 in Khairatabad, and 220 in Serilingampally Zone. Similarly, 529 in Kukatpally and 280 potholes in the Secunderabad zone were filled up. Several other measures have also been taken to avoid any further trouble for the motorists.

Commuters also expressed their satisfaction as the GHMC has filled the potholes. The GHMC monsoon teams were able to resolve all the problems by taking swift action when the city witnessed heavy downpour, said motorists.

The GHMC officials said that its monsoon emergency teams are engaged in filling potholes on a war footing. GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar issued directions to officials to remain alert as the city may continue to witness rain.