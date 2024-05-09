Live
Rajamahendravaram: Adireddy Srinivas confident of NDA victory in polls
Eluru: Collector reviews polling arrangements
Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes, check the rates on 09 May, 2024
Hyderabad: Heavy rain brings relief, but power issues persist
CPI leader Narayana dares PM Modi to arrest Jagan
GHMC to begin surveying dilapidated structures
Rahul Gandhi to Campaign in Narsapur and Saroornagar today
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), as part of its monsoon preparedness, has initiated a series of precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents during the downpours.
As a part of the exercise, GHMC is taking the customary stock of dilapidated structures across the city, to prevent any untoward incidents during heavy rains.
Instructions have been issued to the deputy city planners and assistant city planners for an action plan to deal with the dilapidated structures.
They have been asked to conduct detailed surveys for identification of the dilapidated structures in their jurisdiction.
GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose instructed them to take up monsoon-related activities and submit a compliance report by May 18. They were also warned that negligence in discharging monsoon-related activities would lead to severe disciplinary action.
On Wednesday, a teleconference meeting was held by the Commissioner and Chief City Planner with circle town planning officers. During the meeting, Ronald Rose directed town planning officials to survey the dilapidated houses, their preventive measures, and submit a report circle wise.
On this occasion, the Commissioner said that the town planning authorities have been directed to take strict measures to prevent any accidents due to rain in the city.