GHMC to impose Rs 50,000 fine if found violating parking fee norms at commercial complexes

Beware while parking vehicles at commercial complexes as the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of the GHMC is gearing up to impose a fine of Rs 50,000 for violating state parking norms. In March 2018, the Telangana government issued orders to regulate parking fee in commercial complexes and according to it, the owner of the commercial complex should provide parking space for its employees and customers.

However, it was found that a few commercial complexes like malls and multiplexes were not issuing parking tickets to the customers and complete details, including date and time are not being mentioned on the ticket. On Thursday, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) issued an order to prevent the misuse of parking policy.

On the directions of the minister, the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of GHMC will issue a format to the commercial complexes for parking tickets. The parking ticket should be provided to the customer with the signature of the incharge even if the parking amount is not applicable — if the fee is collected, the ticket should get a 'paid' stamp and if not, 'exempted'.

Also, the customers should be aware that the parking at commercial complexes for thirty minutes should be free. Between 30 minutes to an hour, the customer is exempted from parking fees if they produce a bill of any amount that acts as proof that they have shopped in the respective mall or multiplex.

Otherwise, the parking fee according to the duration will be collected.