GHMC to resolve civic issues under Citizen’s Charter

Hyderabad: Now citizens in Greater Hyderabad limits can file their grievances such as filling of potholes, removing of road side silt, streetlights repairs at their nearest Ward Level Offices, and officers at these wards ensure prompt attention and make sure that the issue is resolved within a day or two.

Following the State government decision to take Municipal Corporation functioning closer to citizens with the concept of ‘Ward Level Office’ administration, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) introduced a novel initiative ‘Citizen’s Charter’, ensuring prompt attention to citizen’s grievances to be solved on same day, in 24 and 48 hours and other time frames.

The Citizen’s Charter offers 17 civic services to be provided at the Ward Level Offices by GHMC. The Charter will be implemented in all the newly announced Ward Offices which are scheduled to be inaugurated on Friday.

The Charter ensures that civic issues and grievances raised by the people are addressed within a particular time limit while it also allows citizens to choose the services.