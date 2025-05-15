GHMC working to ensure decent living standards for transgenders

Hyderabad: GHMC Additional Commissioners Sneha Shabarish and Chandrakanth Reddy emphasised that the state government is actively working to ensure better living conditions for transgender individuals in society. On Wednesday, a meeting convened at the GHMC headquarters brought together transgender representatives and NGOs, which was organised by the UCD department. During this meeting, valuable insights and recommendations were gathered regarding the integration of transgender services across various GHMC departments.

Sneha Shabarish emphasised that this meeting was convened to enhance employment opportunities within GHMC tailored to the skills and interests of the transgender community. She highlighted that training will be provided not only for positions within GHMC but also for various other employment avenues.

UCD Additional Commissioner Chandrakanth Reddy added that following the Chief Minister’s directives, there is a commitment to create diverse job opportunities in GHMC aimed at achieving economic stability for transgenders. He urged individuals to select sectors that align with their educational backgrounds and personal interests, assuring that appropriate training will be offered to facilitate employment.

Furthermore, he mentioned that GHMC is dedicated to supporting those who may not qualify for traditional job roles by establishing self-help groups to foster economic development. Plans are underway to create three transgender self-help groups with bank linkages, and he advocated for the formation of additional groups. He concluded by stating that the state government has made a significant decision to advance the welfare of the transgender community.

He emphasised that GHMC offers a wide range of job opportunities across different departments. Additionally, he mentioned that various NGOs will provide training in multiple fields, leading to self-employment opportunities. Positions available include security guards, green marshals for clean drive initiatives, park security, roles at HMWS&SB reservoirs, jobs at metro stations, assistance in water quality testing under the Amrut scheme, maintenance of street lights post-training, and para-medical roles in basti hospitals. All eligible candidates will be considered for these positions. Sports Additional Commissioner Yadagiri Rao emphasised that the sports sector offers a wide range of job opportunities, catering to individuals with varying levels of education, from those without formal qualifications to highly educated candidates. He elaborated on the specifics of these opportunities.