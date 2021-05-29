GHMC yet to get cracking on pre monsoon works

Charminar: Even though the Southwest Monsoon is round the corner, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) South Zone Town Planning wing is yet to deal with old and dilapidated buildings and excavation of cellars.

During the last year's rains, several incidents of house collapse have been reported, .despite which the south zone officials did not take up the monsoon action.

Vulnerable buildings pose high risk to the lives of inmates and even citizens during rainy season. But this year no plan has been initiated so far. Mohammed Ahmed, vice-president, TDP Minority Cell said, "According to earlier list, there are around 200 dilapidated structures only in the southern part of the City. Previous year, during heavy rains, several collapsed, including heritage structures. But still the civic body remains blind to such incidents and is yet to deal with monsoon action plan."

"Each year, the Town Planning wing has to conduct a survey and identify such structures. But this year no survey was done. No notices were issued, nor demolition drive was taken up," he added.

Recalling a major house collapse last year in Hussaini Alam, in which two women were killed after the house collapsed. After the incident, the officials geared up and started the demolition drive. "The GHMC Charminar's zone gears up only after mishaps," he pointed out.

He further said that they should pursue pending reports as well and prepare an action plan for taking action on dilapidated structures and ensure that all are demolished. Precautionary measures should be taken, such as vacating residents, sealing of building, barricading the structure and displaying notice warning public not to move around the structure.

As per records, there are close to 700 buildings in the City that are structurally unfit. Some of them can be repaired. Most dilapidated buildings are located in the Charminar, Secunderabad, Goshamahal, Amberpet, Khairatabad and Karwan circles. Residents and activists said that people in the vicinity of the dilapidated structures should be alerted.

According to a Town Planning officer on request of anonymity said that GHMC has issued a notice u/s 459 of HMC Act, 1995 to all property owners to vacant or to demolish dilapidated properties. According to the Act, many of property owners have vacated their premises. Some owners themselves have either repaired or demolished such properties. However some properties cases are pending in court and some have been affected in road-widening.

The officer said that some old structures have been referred to JNTU to take up repairs. "The GHMC is trying its best to vacate the properties which may collapse anytime during rains," he added