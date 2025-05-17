Ghose panel may not summon KCR, Harish

Hyderabad: Justice P C Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram is unlikely to summon former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former ministers T Harish Rao and E Rajendar in connection with the alleged irregularities in the construction of the multi crore lift schemes and also the damage of Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages.

Earlier, the Commission planned to summon the former CM and former ministers to seek some clarification on their role in the finalisation of the project and barrage designs, quality control during the construction and operation and maintenance of the structures. Sources said that Justice Ghose gathered required information and documentary evidence from irrigation officials and experts during the public hearing. Since the roles of KCR and Harish Rao are being established with available information, the commission is not keen to summon the leaders for questioning.

The Commission has almost completed the investigation and is in the process of finalising the report for submission. The Commission also reviewed the reports of the CAG, Vigilance and NDSA. The Commission will utilise all the reports and make its strong observations in its report and submit the same to the government by the end of May.