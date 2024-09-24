Ghose probe panel to take action against erring babus

Hyderabad: The Justice Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram decided to take criminal action against the officials who did not furnish the supporting information to the affidavits already submitted during the probe into Medigadda recently. The Commission is serious and ready to recommend that the state government take disciplinary action against the erring officials as per the Prevention of Corruption Act. The action includes the stoppage of promotions in service.

Official sources said that Justice Ghose expressed anger over the inadequate information provided by the irrigation officials during the recently held open house inquiry. Some officials submitted contradictory information to the affidavits they provided. The Commission will take a final call on such erroneous practices adopted by the officials and send a report to the government recommending action.

Meanwhile, the Commission is prepared to question at least 40 officials from the irrigation wing who were working in different capacities at Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages starting Tuesday.

Based on the report given by the regional office of the Comptroller and Auditor General, officials from that department and the State Accounts Officers involved in the project works will also be summoned for the probe. The details disclosed by the State Accounts Officers and the information already included in the report by the CAG will be questioned regarding financial aspects. There is a possibility that the Commission may also request auditing details and supporting documents held by the CAG during the questioning in the open house inquiry. The Commission will also issue a notice to the Vigilance Department to submit a final report on the Medigadda damage.