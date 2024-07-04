Girls ace again, corner good number of seats in RGUKT

Hyderabad: Girls have secured a significant number of seats in the six-year BTech programmes offered by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basar, for the academic year 2024–25.

Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, along with RGUKT Vice Chancellor Professor V Venkata Ramana, released a list of provisionally selected candidates on Wednesday.

According to RGUKT officials, around 976 girls received provisional admissions compared to 428 boys, resulting in a ratio of 69:31 among those selected. In total, the university offered provisional admission to 1,404 candidates in the first phase. The list is now available on the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Basar website.

The highest number of students, around 330, were allotted seats from Siddipet, followed by 157 students from Nizamabad and 132 from Sangareddy district. Among those selected, 95 per cent were from government schools, with the remaining coming from private schools.

The first phase of certificate verification will be conducted on the university campus from July 8 to 10.

All provisionally selected candidates are required to attend the counselling on the specified dates and bring along their original certificates, said a senior officer, RGUKT.