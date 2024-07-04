Live
- KIA India Celebrates Success of Rural Women in Tailoring Program
- Right time for Naidu to demand SCS for AP: CPI
- Fear over access to all roads across Cantt haunts dwellers
- VPA focuses on environmental conservation
- I will always be available to people, says new Collector M N Harendhira Prasad
- Workplace should become safer & secure for women
- Hyderabad: Two sales executives held for abusing female colleague
- Govt urged to stop supply of substandard prawn seed
- Hyderabad: Seven held for vandalising mobile repair shop
- DGP congratulates AP police team
Just In
Girls ace again, corner good number of seats in RGUKT
Hyderabad: Girls have secured a significant number of seats in the six-year BTech programmes offered by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge...
Hyderabad: Girls have secured a significant number of seats in the six-year BTech programmes offered by Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basar, for the academic year 2024–25.
Principal Secretary (Education) Burra Venkatesham, along with RGUKT Vice Chancellor Professor V Venkata Ramana, released a list of provisionally selected candidates on Wednesday.
According to RGUKT officials, around 976 girls received provisional admissions compared to 428 boys, resulting in a ratio of 69:31 among those selected. In total, the university offered provisional admission to 1,404 candidates in the first phase. The list is now available on the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Basar website.
The highest number of students, around 330, were allotted seats from Siddipet, followed by 157 students from Nizamabad and 132 from Sangareddy district. Among those selected, 95 per cent were from government schools, with the remaining coming from private schools.
The first phase of certificate verification will be conducted on the university campus from July 8 to 10.
All provisionally selected candidates are required to attend the counselling on the specified dates and bring along their original certificates, said a senior officer, RGUKT.