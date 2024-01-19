GMR, Airbus launch aviation school in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : GMR Aero Technic, the MRO division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited (GACAEL), announced the launch of the GMR Aviation School in collaboration with Airbus at Wings India 2024 in the city on Thursday. The school was inaugurated digitally by Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at the event, and he laid the foundation stone of the school in 2021. It is located within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad. The school will offer a fully integrated four-year AME programme along with type training.

It has been certified by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and the EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency). It has a technical collaboration with Airbus and is the first-of its kind institution in India to offer a combined B1.1 and B2 Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licencing programme, aircraft specific type training courses, and ancillary courses like aircraft structures and aircraft composite courses.

Airbus will provide the necessary courseware in the form of technical handbooks, an examination database, and access to the Airbus Competence Training (ACT) for Academy media package. In addition, Airbus will also qualify GMR instructors through an assessment of the training centre.

Speaking on this occasion, Ashok Gopinath, President and Accountable Manager, GMR Aero Technic, said, “GMR School of Aviation, the first-of-its-kind school in this region, will be a global benchmark and centre of excellence in the field of aviation education, setting new standards and raising the bar of aviation education worldwide.” For the MRO industry, which is expected to grow to over US$2.4 billion by 2028, this school will be a game changer. It will equip students aspiring for a successful career with expertise and make them future-ready for the burgeoning aviation industry globally.

“The development of a strong indigenous MRO industry is a major focus of Airbus as part of the broader Airbus’ ambition to grow a comprehensive and efficient aviation ecosystem in India. This partnership with GMR will generate a strong pipeline of qualified maintenance experts in the country to boost the MRO industry and further support our airline partners. Airbus will continue to invest in human capital development in the country along with partners such as GMR," said Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

Eligible students who completed their 10+2 examinations with physics, chemistry, and mathematics can enroll in the courses. Admission is determined through an entrance examination, with a minimum score requirement of 65 per cent. For students opting for the EASA programme, two years of academic training will be followed by two years of on-the-job training at GMR Aero Technic. The rigorous training and examination process at the school will equip aircraft maintenance engineers for certification processes and regulatory compliance. The GMR School of Aviation is not just a learning institution but a catalyst for job opportunities in the specialised aviation sector, aligning with the government's vision of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat.” It is poised to propel a globally competitive MRO industry, shaping the lives of aspiring individuals and contributing to India's self-reliance in aviation.