Go for Bharat politics, KCR prods ministers

Hyderabad: BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asked his cabinet colleagues to change their political perception and discharge their duties in tune with the BRS party's national agenda which is to be adopted soon. He also told them to play an active role in national politics.

During the 6-hour long cabinet meeting at the Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday, the Chief Minister explained to the ministers about the importance of the performance of the state government so that they can showcase it at the national level in the coming days. The schemes and development programmes taken up by the state government have already drawn national attention. "Now, the big challenge is to get desirable results in each sector and explain how they can be replicated in the national political sphere," said a leader.

Sources said that KCR asserted that the policies adopted by the state government will reflect in the national political agenda of the BRS party. Every scheme and development programme will be showcased at national level. Every department is required to acquire adequate knowledge of the programmes and the same should be compiled in database format so that the BRS teams can access them in different states. Party wings in other states will soon be constituted, he said.

Top sources said that the ministers should also educate and create awareness on the state's development mainly the farmers' welfare, pension schemes and growth parameters with statistical data to the leaders from different states who visit Delhi and Hyderabad party offices during the meetings organized by him.

The importance of the BRS agenda for India should also be taken forward by the ministers during their visits to the other states and while meeting different sections of society. Sources said that KCR wanted every leader and minister to perform their duties as if they were working for the national party so that the message will be spread across the country through word of mouth.