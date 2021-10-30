Go for green crackers this Diwali: GHMC to citizens

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday appealed to citizens to opt for green crackers for Diwali.

In the press release, GHMC, Commissioner Lokesh Kumar requested citizens to encourage community fire cracking. For this purpose, particular areas, fields would be pre-identified by the concerned authorities.

Commissioner further stated in the release that the Supreme Court has issued the order on regulating the bursting of the crackers and the use of low emission sound and light-emitting firecrackers.

"Therefore, the production, sale, and use of firecrackers, series crackers or laris other than green crackers are banned and illegal imports, sale and distribution of these fireworks is a punishable offense," said Commissioner.

Moreover, special teams have been formed to identify shops/persons selling imported firecrackers and impose severe penalties.

The GHMC requested citizens to share information on anyone found selling banned firecrackers to the nearest police station for suitable action.