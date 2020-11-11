Go for green crackers, TSPCB urges people

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has not taken any decision yet to ban crackers, but as per the advice of TSPCB it is better to avoid crackers this time. Green crackers can be a substitute or following particular time frame will keep air and noise pollution under control, while adhering to NGT advisory.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers, only in the areas where the air quality is in very poor category. As per Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) the air quality in the city and across Telangana is satisfactory and PCB has advised denizens to follow two norms, burst in between 8 pm and 10 pm (Supreme Court guidelines) and use green crackers.

Green crackers reduce emission by minimum 30%. These are environment-friendly. They are less dangerous and less harmful. They come with a green logo as well as a Quick Response (QR) coding system have been developed for differentiating green crackers from conventional ones. There is less use of polluting chemicals like aluminium, barium, potassium nitrate and carbon.

In the view of current pandemic many states that include Delhi, Haryana, Odisha and Rajasthan has taken decision to ban the sale or production of firecrackers but Telangana Government has not taken any decision yet.

Speaking to The Hans India, D Prasad, Environmental Scientist, (Air) TSPCB, said that in the entire Telangana the air quality is in the satisfactory category. Also as per NGT where the air quality is moderate or satisfactory only green crackers should be allowed.

"PCB has advocated the citizens to the burst green crackers and restrict particular timings, as the Supreme Court has prescribed 8 pm to 10 pm for bursting crackers and orders are emphasized from 2018. It would be better if people avoid crackers to sustain the air quality and also keeping in the mind of current pandemic."

"As social and religious aspects are involved, we cannot look at only one aspect that is air pollution to ban crackers. The government looks into it based on holistic approach, as all festivals are meant to maintain social harmony in the community," added scientist.